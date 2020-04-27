Left Menu
Alia Bhatt is 'alone together' with her girl gang

Even in times of social distancing, actor Alia Bhatt is chilling with her girlfriends - all thanks to technology!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:06 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt with her girl friends over video call (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The 27-year-old actor on Monday took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of the video call she had with her gal pals.

Split into seven-screens, all the girls are seen flashing huge smiles in the picture. Taking it to the captions, the 'Raazi' actor wrote: "Alone Together."

Alia has been always been expressive on social media about the friendship she shares with her girl gang. Recently, the 'Kalank' actor shared glimpses from her 27th birthday, that she celebrated with her friends. The gang also included her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, was seen setting an example of 'friendships in the time of coronavirus', with the help of video-calls. This comes as most of the Bollywood celebrities are currently at their homes in view of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

