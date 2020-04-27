Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee shares throwback picture reminiscing conversations with 'Badla' director Sujoy Ghosh

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared another throwback picture from her archives on Monday and reminisced the pre-shoot conversation in Glasgow with Sujoy Ghosh, the director of her 2019 thriller flick 'Badla.'

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:42 IST
Taapsee shares throwback picture reminiscing conversations with 'Badla' director Sujoy Ghosh
Sujoy Ghosh and Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared another throwback picture from her archives on Monday and reminisced the pre-shoot conversation in Glasgow with Sujoy Ghosh, the director of her 2019 thriller flick 'Badla.' In the capture, Pannu and Ghosh are seen engrossed in a conversation as the actor pointed out that one can never guess who is directing who.

Along with the picture she wrote, "A day before we kick-started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking n who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 ppl here love to have a conversation n that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman." Pannu also recalled meeting the director 5 years back and added that she never knew 'Badla' would be the project they will be working on.

She shared, "5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never-ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive.#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost" Last week, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor shared an exquisite throwback picture from her trip to Rome.

Lately, the 'Thappad' star has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories during the coronavirus lockdown. Taapsee is currently at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China says no information to offer regarding N.Korea leader Kim

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about his whereabouts and medical condition.Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang mad...

French Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of the French Grand Prix on Monday confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The race was scheduled to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announ...

Motor racing-French GP cancelled, no fans allowed at Silverstone

The French Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 at Le Castellet has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while spectators will not be allowed at the British Grand Prix in July, organisers said on Monday. The Formula One seaso...

French Formula One Grand Prix cancelled over coronavirus - organisers

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announcedGiven the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020