Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:17 IST
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation as the country fights coronavirus pandemic

On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, took to his official Twitter handle to thank Akshay for his contribution. “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police,” the post read. In response to the tweet, the 52-year-old actor paid tributes to head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve, who died of complications due to COVID-19, and urged his fans to donate to the foundation. “I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them,” he wrote

Akshay has previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares fund.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against three accused in Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against three accused in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist Case. The charge sheet was filed against 20-year-old Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fas...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 886 in country; cases climb to 28,380: Health ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 28,380 and the death toll due to it rose to 886 in the country on Monday, registering a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. There has been a spike of 1,46...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020