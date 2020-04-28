Left Menu
Ranveer Singh's '83' to hit theatres first, not on OTT platforms

Actor Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated movie '83' will release in theatres first and not on any OTT platforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 09:20 IST
Singh is set to play the character of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev (Picture Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated movie '83' will release in theatres first and not on any OTT platforms. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed and shared the information on Twitter.

[{9a9d3b61-f493-4315-841c-f2f90f984f9b:intradmin/83_inline.PNG}] "#Xclusiv: #83TheFilm will release in theatres first, as and when the time is appropriate... WON'T release on #OTT platform first... #Clarification #OfficialNews #83TheFilm stars #RanveerSingh as #KapilDev," his tweet read.

Like many other Bollywood movies, the theatrical release of the sports drama was put on hold owing to the growing health concerns due to the coronavirus crisis. "We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal," read a statement made by the director of the movie, Kabir Khan, on Instagram in March.

The movie was earlier slated for the release on April 10. The film '83' is based on India's World Cup victory and has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev.

The flick also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer. Apart from the main duo, the movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. (ANI)

