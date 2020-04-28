Daisy Ridley in negotiations to join thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’

Actor Daisy Ridley is in talks to star in psychological thriller “The Ice Beneath Her”, based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Swedish writer Camilla Grebe. Andrew Lazar, who backed “American Sniper”, is producing the STX Entertainment’s project, reported Deadline.

Radio Silence, a filmmaking collective that consists of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, is attached to direct and produce. Grebe’s bestselling novel is similar in tone to “Gone Girl” and “The Girl On The Train”.

The plot follows a grisly murder: after a woman is found beheaded in the house of a prominent businessman, an investigator and psychological profiler try to solve the case. Caitlin Parrish has adapted the book for the big screen.