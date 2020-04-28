Left Menu
Trevor Noah giving away laptops to teachers on social media

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:59 IST
Stand-up comic and late night show host Trevor Noah is giving away laptops to teachers who are working online amid the coronavirus-led lockdown. The Emmy-winning daily show presenter took to social media on Monday where he said he will pick 50 educators at random.

"TEACHERS who are forced to do all your work online!! I've got 50 more Surface Laptops to give away to any educators who need a new device. Please tag your favourite teachers below and I'll pick 50 at random. "And ps: Teachers, you're allowed to be your own favourite and tag yourself!" Noah wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central has increased the run-time of "The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah" from 30 to 45 minutes..

