Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared an inspirational video message by Jackie Shroff talking about his life's philosophy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:22 IST
Anupam Kher shares Jackie Shroff's advice on life's philosophy
Jackie Shroff (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared an inspirational video message by Jackie Shroff talking about his life's philosophy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the video in which he talks about the balance of life and said that he has his son and daughter with him, and lost his parents and brother, and "this is how life balances itself." He said, "If we have a look on people around us and the sorrow, the pain they are going through, we are very blessed."

The 'Saaho' star went on to add, "We shouldn't cry over little things, as things stay at their place," and gave an example of flowers in a pot and a bouquet saying, " these flowers were meant to be cut and formed as bouquet while the one in flower pot stays the same." Jackie added, "Everyone has sorrows in life, but we shouldn't be sad and crying." Shroff advised, " We should create positive energy around us so that people get inspired. Always keep a smile on your face and maintain your smile and health even in the toughest situations, and keep the spine straight."

The 'Devdas' actor asked people to stay tension free and to stay away from depressing and psychologically upsetting things. Taking to the captions, Kher appreciated the 'Border' star's philosophy towards life and wrote, " Jis Saadgi aur Bindaspan se mere dost Jackie Shroff ne jeewan ke falsafe ko yaha bataya hai, uski main jitni tareef karu utni hi kam hai. Ek insaan jo zindagi ki bhawnao ko mehsus karta hai, uske hi andar se, uski antar atma se hi aisi philosophy nikal sakti hai. Dhanya ho. Zara Suniye, @bindasbhidu ko."

The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 8.2k likes within an hour of being posted. (ANI)

