Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Panther 2 likely to have a new antagonist, Keanu Reeves’s villainous role defined

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:02 IST
Black Panther 2 likely to have a new antagonist, Keanu Reeves’s villainous role defined
Black Panther grossed USD 700.1 million in the US and Canada, and USD 646.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 1.347 billion. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Panther

Black Panther 2 is surely one of the most anticipated American superhero movies fans have been waiting for over two years. Thanks to Marvel Studios for declaring the release date of Black Panther 2 quite a long in advance. This helps fans wondering what they can in the imminent movie.

For the marvel lover who are not aware, Black Panther 2 has an official release date. The current release date is May 6, 2022. A teaser was released in this February and fans must have enjoyed it with full enthusiasm.

Black Panther grossed USD 700.1 million in the US and Canada, and USD 646.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 1.347 billion. It became the highest-grossing solo superhero film, the third-highest-grossing film of the MCU and superhero film overall, the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the highest-grossing film by a black director.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Black Panther had an estimated net profit of USD 476.8 billion. Such beautiful figures paved the way in making Black Panther 2. The cast member for the second movie Boseman as T' Challa/Black Panther, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia. We may also see Danai Gurira as Okoye, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

Currently, we don't have the plot for Black Panther 2. According to some predictions, the second movie should address the occasions of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, particularly since a great part of the action in the previous film occurs in T'Challa's home country of Wakanda. Both T'Challa and Shuri's death was thee in Thanos' carnage; so the Wakandan authority more likely battles for the 5-year space between Infinity War and Endgame, The Tecake noted.

The imminent movie is encircled by many rumours and theories and majority of those can't fit the situation. One theory that attracts the marvel lovers is the entry of a new antagonist in Black Panther 2. Keanu Reeves is expected to the role of Namor who can be the villain in the movie. Namor is the sub-mariner who mostly rules the oceanic world. He has been seeing as a villain in several comic issues.

The production of Black Panther 2 is currently not operational due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world. As the pandemic situation doesn't seem to improve, the release date is subjected to change.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won't mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

523 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

There are a total of 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka informed on Tuesday. It informed that there are 295 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka presently, while ...

Study focusing male body image portrayals on Instagram

In a novel study based on mens image on Instagram, researchers found that the majority of posts showed men with low body fat, while only a small fraction depicted men with high body fat. The study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, B...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 937 and the number of cases climbed to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 51 deaths and 1,594 cases since Monday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of act...

Decision on parole to Lalu awaited; Tejashwi cites reports of doctors attending him quarantined

With the Jharkhand government yet to decide on giving parole to jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of doctors attending his father being quaran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020