Black Panther 2 likely to have a new antagonist, Keanu Reeves’s villainous role defined

Black Panther 2 is surely one of the most anticipated American superhero movies fans have been waiting for over two years. Thanks to Marvel Studios for declaring the release date of Black Panther 2 quite a long in advance. This helps fans wondering what they can in the imminent movie.

For the marvel lover who are not aware, Black Panther 2 has an official release date. The current release date is May 6, 2022. A teaser was released in this February and fans must have enjoyed it with full enthusiasm.

Black Panther grossed USD 700.1 million in the US and Canada, and USD 646.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 1.347 billion. It became the highest-grossing solo superhero film, the third-highest-grossing film of the MCU and superhero film overall, the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the highest-grossing film by a black director.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Black Panther had an estimated net profit of USD 476.8 billion. Such beautiful figures paved the way in making Black Panther 2. The cast member for the second movie Boseman as T' Challa/Black Panther, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia. We may also see Danai Gurira as Okoye, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

Currently, we don't have the plot for Black Panther 2. According to some predictions, the second movie should address the occasions of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, particularly since a great part of the action in the previous film occurs in T'Challa's home country of Wakanda. Both T'Challa and Shuri's death was thee in Thanos' carnage; so the Wakandan authority more likely battles for the 5-year space between Infinity War and Endgame, The Tecake noted.

The imminent movie is encircled by many rumours and theories and majority of those can't fit the situation. One theory that attracts the marvel lovers is the entry of a new antagonist in Black Panther 2. Keanu Reeves is expected to the role of Namor who can be the villain in the movie. Namor is the sub-mariner who mostly rules the oceanic world. He has been seeing as a villain in several comic issues.

The production of Black Panther 2 is currently not operational due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world. As the pandemic situation doesn't seem to improve, the release date is subjected to change.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won't mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4