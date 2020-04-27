Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 is undeniably a highly anticipated movie the action movie lovers are waiting since last year. The superb success of John Wick 3 (titled John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) opened doors for John Wick 4. Read further to get some details related to the imminent movie.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was under development keeping eye on 2021 release date. But with concern to Covi-19 pandemic around the globe, the production of John Wick 4 has stopped temporarily. Many fans wonder that its release date may differ if the lockdown continues for months.

The official release date for John Wick 4 is May 21, 2021. Many fans are excited that they will be able to see Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4, which is also slated to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. It's like The Matrix 4 vs John Wick: Chapter 4 or Keanu Reeves vs Keanu Reeves.

Earlier a rumour popped up that started claiming that John Wick 4 would mark an end to the franchise. But that's not true. The discussion has also been there for the making of John Wick 5. Even the 55-year-old tall actor earlier stated that he would continue making sequels, as long as the films are successful. Thus, fans can be assured that John Wick: Chapter 5 will also be made.

The cast of John Wick 4 is yet to be revealed but the returning of Keanu Reeves is always confirmed. We are also expecting Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston and Jason Mantzoukas in the fourth movie.

The plot for fourth movie is totally kept under wraps. The effort is to stop the spread of speculation and rumours surrounding the plot. However, we can expect the movie to start after the occasion of John Wick: Chapter 3.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. But based on the global situation, the release is subjected to change anytime. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

