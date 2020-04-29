Why One Punch Man Season 3 takes extra time for renewal, theme centering on Saitama’s life

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to be premiered during the end of 2020 or early 2021. The long gap of around four years between the first and season seasons was caused by a complete overhaul in animation staff including many other things. But same things can't be repeated every time. Read further to know more about the imminent season in details.

One Punch Man Season 3 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated web manga series. Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation on the making of third season. But this can't stop the anime enthusiasts from speculating what can happen in Season 3. The story is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

In One Punch Man Season 3, the theme will center around the life of Saitama. He will be seen defeating his rivals with one punch. But his confrontation with Garou will be quite different. It will not be possible for Saitama to defeat Garou with a single punch. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. In other words, Garou will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

One Punch Man Season 3 was in the process of development. But the sudden outbreak of coronavirus across Japan and the entire world, the production has temporarily stopped. The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the global entertainment industry with many television and movie projects calling for cancellation or indefinite postponement. During this harsh situation, we can't expect any update on the making or release of the third season.

Many anime aficionados were not happy with One Punch Man Season 2's overall animation quality. According to the experts, the quality retarded with the changes in production (it was moved to J C Staff from Madhouse) with alteration in leading creative staff. Now fans want the production to get back to Madhouse as they had highly liked Season 1. This is another reason for taking some extra time on its renewal and announcement of its release date.

