My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:35 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue further. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

The release date of My Hero Academia Season 5 was announced in April this year and was even teased at the end of Season 4's finale. But we haven't received the release date yet. The anime lovers are highly expecting the release date to be announced soon. Read further to get some latest updates related to the imminent fifth season.

My Hero Academia Season 5 must be in your list of famous anime series if you are a real anime enthusiast. With the completion of My Hero Academia Season 4, Season 5 has already become a highly demanding series among the lovers. The viewers will get to see two arcs of the manga being animated in the 23 episodes.

Unfortunately, there is no discussion on the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. The reason is simple – the world is severely combating against Covid-19 pandemic. The sudden outbreak of coronavirus has badly affected the global entertainment industry incurring losses of billions of US dollars. The loss only in the entertainment industry worldwide is unfathomable.

According to some sources, My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue further. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the fifth season.

The anime aficionados were quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in the upcoming Season 5. Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which jumped to Twitter on April 2 to proclaim that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But we can expect it anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

