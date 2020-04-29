Political leaders in Rajasthan condole Irrfan's death

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:03 IST
Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. In his condolence message, Mishra said Irrfan was a natural artist who ruled everyone's heart with his performance. He said the cine world has suffered irreparable loss due to the death of Irrfan.

"Irrfan Khan made his identity in both Bollywood and Hollywood and made the state and the country proud," he said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was saddened to know about the demise of the actor. "I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, Irrfan Khan. My heartfelt condolences to his family friends and fans. May God give them strength," Gehlot tweeted.

Pilot too expressed grief saying Irrfan's contribution to the world of cinema will always be remembered. "Saddened to know about the demise of acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan. His contribution to the world of cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans. May his soul find eternal peace," Pilot tweeted.

Vasundhara Raje, BJP's national vice president and former chief minister of Rajasthan, said Irrfan was an artist par excellence. BJP's state president and MLA Satish Pooonia said Irrfan's demise was a huge loss to the world of cinema.

The head of erstwhile royal family of Tonk Aftab Ali Khan also expressed condolences. "We feel greatest sorrow that Actor Irrfan Khan is no more between us. He belonged to Tonk and on behalf of the people of Tonk, I want to share the deepest condolences to his family and all his fans around the world. His work and art will remain with us forever," the titular Nawab of Tonk said. The actor's parents were from Tonk and later shifted to Jaipur where Irrfan spent his childhood and grew up to become a theatre artist.

