The King: Eternal Monarch trailer shows Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun’s probable kiss

Since Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch is under severe discussion since it premiered on April 17 on SBS TV. The historical time-travel South Korean TV series had a bumpy start. Read further to get some latest updates related to the actors and series.

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch witnessed a dip on the second Friday, April 24 with the airing of third episode. However, the good news is that the relationship between Lee Min-ho's character Lee Gon and Kim Go-eun's Jung Tae-eul is taking a new level in The King: Eternal Monarch.

Stills from The King: Eternal Monarch show that Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul are gradually coming close to each other. The characters of Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun were observed in close proximity to each other in a bamboo forest. While the present king of the Kingdom of Corea looks at the police officer ranked Inspector with a small smile and intent in his eyes, she seems to pull her back a tad probably out of hesitation.

The scene is expected to be adequate in sending a message to the viewers that the time has come for fateful romance between them. Even a trailer of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 reveals there is serious drama waiting to happen. The trailer also teased a possible kiss Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in a short glimpse.

"Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, who have transformed into Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul, will be making viewers' hearts pound with nervousness and excitement. To find out what kind of changes will be coming their way, please tune in to the April 24 episode of The King: Eternal Monarch," the drama's producers said, as reported by Soompi.

Apart from Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, other supporting actors are Kim Kyung-nam (as Kang Shin-jae), Jung Eun-chae (Goo Seo-ryung), Lee Jung-jin (Lee Rim), Kim Young-ok (Noh Ok-nam), Jeon Bae-soo (Jung Do-in), Seo Jeong-yeon (Song Jung-hye), Park Won-sang (Park Moon-sik) and Kim Yong-ji (Myeong Na-ri).

Never miss the airing of The King: Eternal Monarch on May 1, 2020 on the SBS TV. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

