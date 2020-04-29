Left Menu
Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

Updated: 29-04-2020 19:40 IST
Crash Landing on You Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated South Korean drama and fans are ardently seeking forward to get updates on its production and development. Image Credit: Facebook / Crash Landing on You

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring Crash Landing on You received severe praises and achieved huge success not only in South Korea, but across the world. Now fans are highly demanding the release of Crash Landing on You Season 2.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated South Korean drama and fans are ardently seeking forward to get updates on its production and development. Lee Jeong-hyo-directed South Korean drama has been successful in gathering millions of fans due to its storyline and amazing performance of the actors.

The story of Crash Landing on You is about two star crossed lovers, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a member of the North Korean elite and a Captain in the North Korean Special Police Force.

One day while Yoon Se-ri goes for a short paragliding ride in Seoul, South Korea, a sudden tornado knocks her out and blows her off course. She awakens to find herself up a tree in a forest in the DMZ in North Korea, an area forbidden for South Koreans. There she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok, literally falling into his arms from the tree. Ri Jeong-hyeok eventually gives Yoon Se-ri shelter, and develops plans to secretly help her return to South Korea. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.

Crash Landing on You Season 1 aired on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix worldwide from December 14, 2019, to February 16, 2020. Crash Landing on You Season 2 may not have received the official confirmation, but it is expected to be announced soon, mainly after the withdrawal of lockdown.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in South Korea and entire world has highly affected the global entertainment industry and the financial losses are unfathomable. South Korea is performing well in terms of combating coronavirus pandemic. Thus, once the country recovers from the deadly virus, fans can expect some official announcement on Crash Landing on You.

If Crash Landing on You Season 2 is renewed, we can expect it on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

