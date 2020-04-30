Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Natalie Portman and others from Hollywood remember Irrfan Khan

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:53 IST
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Natalie Portman and others from Hollywood remember Irrfan Khan
Chris Pratt (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Natalie Portman are among the Hollywood celebrities who have mourned the death of actor Irrfan Khan. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

Pratt and Howard had famously collaborated with Irrfan on their 2015 blockbuster "Jurassic World" and they remembered the actor as a "screen legend" and an "exquisite human being". "So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank. Irrfan Khan played Masrani in 'Jurassic World'. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," Pratt tweeted.

Howard shared two stills of hers with Irrfan from the Colin Trevorrow-directed adventure thriller and said she feels "lucky" to have worked with the actor. "Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always," she posted. Trevorrow was among the first from Hollywood to pay tributes to Irrfan.

"Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing," he wrote on Twitter. Another Hollywood star, Natalie Portman also remembered Irrfan with whom she collaborated on the 2008 movie "New York, I Love You". The two actors shared the screen space for filmmaker Mira Nair's segment in the anthology film.

Portman took to her Instagram Story and uploaded a photo of hers with Irrfan from the critically-acclaimed movie. "Sending love to Irrfan Khan's loved ones today," the actor wrote alongside the photo.

Filmmaker Marc Webb, who directed Irrfan in 2012 superhero hit "The Amazing Spider-Man", said he will always be a "dedicated" fan of the actor's work. "In Irrfan, power and gentleness co-existed perfectly. When he sings to his new wife at the bathroom door in 'The Namesake' or speaks of his father in 'Life of Pi' his talent is positively mystical. "He is the most nuanced actor I've worked with. I am forever his dedicated fan," he tweeted.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee also mourned Irrfan's demise, calling him "a great artist, a true gentleman, and a brave fighter". The two had worked on 2012 movie "Life of Pi". "His passing away is cinema's loss. We will miss him dearly. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend," Lee said in a statement to Deadline.

Indian-origin Hollywood star Mindy Kaling said she is "devastated" after learning about Irrfan's death. "The loss of Irrfan Khan - at such a young age - is devastating. He was my favorite actor.

"I can't think of someone who gave such layered and thoughtful performances but was also a movie star; you couldn't take your eyes off of him onscreen. Love and peace to his family," Kaling said in a post on Twitter alongside a photo of Irrfan. French actor Omar Sy, who featured alongside Irrfan in "Jurassic World" and 2016's "Inferno", called Irrfan an "exceptional man".

"May your soul rest in peace my man @irrfan exceptional man and actor. My thoughts and prayers go to his loved ones," Sy said in a post on Instagram. "Suits" star Gabriel Macht recalled his meeting with Irrfan when his wife, Jacinda Barrett, worked with the actor in the 2006 film "The Namesake" .

"I met Irrfan Khan when he worked with @JacindaBarrett on 'The Namesake'. One of the most pleasant, down to earth, and gentle beings in the few times I had with him. What a beautiful actor as well. Blessings to him and his family. #RIPIrrfanKhan" he tweeted.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shahlon Silk Industries to manufacture fabric for PPE in fight against Covid-19

South India Textile Research Association approved manufacturing of fabric for PPE Mumbai, April 30, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man-made Fibre and Fabric in India, has received ce...

Raj: Mother, uncle held for ‘honour killing’ of 16-yr-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated, burnt and buried in a village in Pali district of Rajasthan by her mother and uncle in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday. The charred body of the girl was exhumed an...

US in talks with India, other 'friends' to restructure global supply chains: Pompeo

The US is in talks with its friends, including India, for restructuring the global supply chains, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, as he praised New Delhi for lifting the export ban on critical medical supplies to combat the global ...

Bridge, groom return in ambulance by posing as patients

Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on ThursdayThe groom, bride and their seven family memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020