Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bids farewell to Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bid farewell to his dear friend Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. The 74-year-old star took to Twitter and shared his pictures with the late actor. He wrote, " Shocking! Unbelievable! The news we all woke up to, the untimely passing away of our own "Khullam Khulla" #RishiKapoor @chintskap.He was the most desirable, star / actor, with great qualities, jovial, charming, adorable, most loved, producer, director & whatnot."

Sinha further said, "He certainly carried the the rich legacy of our most favourite family #Kapoors, his most worthy grandfather, late & great #PrithvirajKapoor & of course the great showman, favourite father, filmmaker, par excellence, late & great #RajKapoor. He debuted as a child artist in his father's film 'Mera Naam Joker' & received the National Film Award as a child artist & several awards later on. He was a multidimensional personality in the true sense, a dear colleague, friend, charismatic & of course one of the rarest of rare human beings too." Sinha remembered their 1981 movie 'Naseeb'. "We have been personally very close & I had the great honour, opportunity & privilege to have worked with him in one of the most iconic films of the late & great #ManmohanDesai's 'Naseeb'. He worked right from newcomers to almost all veterans in his bright career. You will be dearly missed & will rule our hearts forever," he said.

The 'Vishwanath' star extended his condolences to the family, " Heartfelt condolences to #NeetuSinghKapoor #RanbirKapoor #RidhimaKapoorSawhney, the rest of the Kapoor family, friends, well-wishers & millions of fans. May you all find the strength in your grieving times. Rest in peace my dear friend, Chintu. Prayers & solace." (ANI)