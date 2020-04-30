Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bids farewell to Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bid farewell to his dear friend Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:31 IST
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bids farewell to Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha (Image courtesy:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bid farewell to his dear friend Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. The 74-year-old star took to Twitter and shared his pictures with the late actor. He wrote, " Shocking! Unbelievable! The news we all woke up to, the untimely passing away of our own "Khullam Khulla" #RishiKapoor @chintskap.He was the most desirable, star / actor, with great qualities, jovial, charming, adorable, most loved, producer, director & whatnot."

Sinha further said, "He certainly carried the the rich legacy of our most favourite family #Kapoors, his most worthy grandfather, late & great #PrithvirajKapoor & of course the great showman, favourite father, filmmaker, par excellence, late & great #RajKapoor. He debuted as a child artist in his father's film 'Mera Naam Joker' & received the National Film Award as a child artist & several awards later on. He was a multidimensional personality in the true sense, a dear colleague, friend, charismatic & of course one of the rarest of rare human beings too." Sinha remembered their 1981 movie 'Naseeb'. "We have been personally very close & I had the great honour, opportunity & privilege to have worked with him in one of the most iconic films of the late & great #ManmohanDesai's 'Naseeb'. He worked right from newcomers to almost all veterans in his bright career. You will be dearly missed & will rule our hearts forever," he said.

The 'Vishwanath' star extended his condolences to the family, " Heartfelt condolences to #NeetuSinghKapoor #RanbirKapoor #RidhimaKapoorSawhney, the rest of the Kapoor family, friends, well-wishers & millions of fans. May you all find the strength in your grieving times. Rest in peace my dear friend, Chintu. Prayers & solace." (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

Sharing a still from the film Bewakoofiyaan with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actors childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhis famou...

Khattar chairs all-party meet on Covid situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation and said senior political leaders of the state extended full support to the governments various steps for tackling the crisis. Kha...

Football's return 'good for everyone' - Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes bringing football back, even behind closed doors, would be a much-needed morale boost for fans starved of action during the coronavirus crisis. No Premier League games have been played since March 9 ...

New Zealand Rugby posts $4.5 million annual loss

New Zealand Rugby NZR on Thursday announced a NZ7.4 million US4.53 million loss for 2019, having earlier this month expressed worries over the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The figures do not take into account the last few m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020