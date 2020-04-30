Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika, Katrina, Shraddha, others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

As legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities including his co-stars Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif mourned his demise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:40 IST
Deepika, Katrina, Shraddha, others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise
Actor Rishi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities including his co-stars Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif mourned his demise. Late actor's 'Love Aaj Kal' co-star Deepika Padukone posted a black blank post to mourn the demise of the seasoned star and added a hashtag of his name in the caption.

Actor Katrina Kaif who had worked with Kapoor in 'New York' also took to Instagram to express grief over his demise. She posted a picture of young Rishi and wrote, "Words fall short ....You will be remembered forever. RIP."

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and his daughter Shraddha Kapoor too took to Instagram to condole the demise of the 'Bobby' actor. While, Shakti Kapoor posted two pictures of himself with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "RIP Mere Dost," his daughter posted a picture from the young days of the actor and penned a long note.

"I was awestruck whenever I watched Rishi uncles movies. A legendary superstar heartthrob! Whenever I met him, he would be really loving. The few times that I've been pat on the back by him, I'll always hold on to," wrote Shraddha. "My dad would tell me the wonderful things he would say about me and it would be so overwhelming. He rooted for me and that coming from him, will always be too precious. This is a huge devastating loss. Rest in peace Rishi uncle," she added.

Many other Bollywood actors including Juhi Chawla, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others took to social media on Thursday to mourn the demise of the late superstar. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Andy Dalton leaps Cam Newton as favorite to join Patriots

Andy Dalton leapfrogged Cam Newton on Thursday at some sportsbooks as the veteran quarterback favored to joined the quarterback competition in New England. Shortly after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, Daltons odds of starting for...

Maharashtra surpasses 10,000-mark of COVID-19 cases

A total of 583 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10498. 583 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today the total number of cases stands at 10498, ...

Trains must be allowed to operate for hassle-free movement of migrants: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Centre to allow the Indian Railways to operate trains for hassle-free transport of migrant workers to their home states. Welcoming the Centres decision on allowing movement of migrant work...

Park right of the jet and enjoy the movie: lockdown cinema at empty airport

A cargo airplane took off from Vilnius airport on Thursday, while just a few hundred meters away people watched a movie from their cars at a makeshift drive-in cinema on the airport tarmac.Occupants of the some 160 vehicles were under stric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020