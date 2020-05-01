Left Menu
How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:07 IST
The former onscreen partner of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson is quarantined in London with his reported girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. Image Credit: Facebook / Robert Pattinson

The Batman's production stopped due to coronavirus epidemic, but its actor Robert Pattinson continues to keep himself in the best shape. Rather the lockdown to the pandemic emerged as a boon for him in fantastically maintaining his physique.

Pattinson, who is still expected to share the screen with Kristen Stewart was struggling to maintain his physique while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, HollywoodLife reported.

"Rob is so ready to get back on The Batman set because he has gotten in the best shape of his life for it, but it has been difficult. It's really something he has had to get used to, eating differently and remaining fit for the role and the suit. It is very demanding but this role can be a game-changer for him," a source revealed to HollywoodLife.

"Sure, Robert Pattinson is well accomplished in acting and has done a lot to prove himself but he is now in rarefied air. Not everyone can be Batman, it is a very big test that he is taking beyond seriously because he wants to prove that he is worth it and really wants the fans to enjoy his take. So being in the best shape of his life is a struggle, but well worth it in the long run," the source added.

The former onscreen partner of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson is quarantined in London with his reported girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. The source further said things are going well between them and they are spending a good time together.

"So he's still training for several hours a day, he's still working with coaches, he's actually quite busy with work even though Batman has stopped filming. He's still working with his trainer nearly every day, just on-line. It's not easy, it's taking a huge amount of discipline for Rob to stay shoot ready. The hardest part is there's no timeline, no one knows when they'll be able to shoot again," the source also cited.

