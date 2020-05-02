Left Menu
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:29 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints 'chaos & knocking heads' for Tommy
The release date of Peaky Blinders Season 6 has not been confirmed and BBC One is yet to take the initiative. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders Season 6's production has been temporarily stopped like other movie and television projects as the world is severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and almost all the countries are under lockdown.

The release date of Peaky Blinders Season 6 has not been confirmed and BBC One is yet to take the initiative. But thanks to Netflix UK for streaming Peaky Blinders Season 5. Recently, Peaky Blinders ran an Instagram Live Q&A video session to celebrate the launch of Season 5 on Netflix UK. Season 5 and 6 director Anthony Byrne appeared on camera for answering some questions from the viewers.

The vital thing, which Anthony Byrne shared, is that if they were filming now for Peaky Blinders Season 6, they would have taken the production to Manchester at this point. "There's a beautiful location in Manchester and I might post a picture of it later. We were going to go there and build and create a new Garrison Lane, China Town and Small Heath," he said.

Fans are desperate to know whether Thomas Shelby aka Tommy survives in Peaky Blinders Season 6 after being left out on a cliffhanger. The actor Cillian Murphy (who plays the role of Tommy in Peaky Blinders) hinted at more drama to appear in the sixth season.

Anthony Byrne read out a message from Cillian Murphy's comment during the recent Live Q&A video session on Instagram.

"Sending love and fortitude to Peaky fans everywhere. We will be back as soon as we can, I promise, causing chaos and knocking heads as usual. I want to send a special thank you to all our widely talented crew for all their hard work and their talent, for their forbearance and patience during this time," he hinted.

The avid viewers are now asking about "chaos and knocking heads" the actor referred to and they want to know what they can see in Peaky Blinders Season 6 related to this. Express noted that there is a possibility for Tommy and rest of the family ending up with losing their business and stand for a new kind of trouble. Tommy had a belief in Season 5 that his cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole) was trying to take his family business. Fans may see him losing everything in Season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

