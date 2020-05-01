The Kissing Booth 2 synopsis revealed, more on Noah-Elle relationship, cast revealed

The Kissing Booth 2 is going to be the life of another phase of Noah, Elle and Lee. Fans are excited knowing that Netflix has opened declared The Kissing Booth 2.

The avid viewers of The Kissing Booth are ardently waiting for the sequel that will focus on quirky, late blooming teenager Elle whose romantic link with high school senior and bad boy Noah has put her long friendship with Noah's younger brother Lee in jeopardy.

Unfortunately, we don't have the official release date of The Kissing Booth 2. If rumours are to be believed, the sequel can be expected in May this year. but the rumour seems to be inappropriate as no official trailer has been aired yet.

Good news for fans is that the Australian actor Jacob Elordi will return in The Kissing Booth 2 to play the role of Noah Flynn. Other actors will be seen such as Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Morné Visser as Mr Flynn, Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Carson White as Brad Evans, Tyler Chaney as Stunts to name a few.

The streaming network, Netflix shared the synopsis for The Kissing Booth 2. It says – Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

It seems Noah and Elle are still trying to make things work but a huge distance can be felt between them at college. Fans are wondering whether they can be seen staying together.

The Kissing Booth 2 doesn't have an official release date. We will share the trailer as soon as we set it.

Also Read: The Matrix 4: John Wick directors reveal involvement in Keanu Reeves-starring movie