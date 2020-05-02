Chris Evans makes Instagram debut for All-In-Challenge

"Avengers: Endgame" star Chris Evan has finally joined Instagram for a charity cause amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old actor announced that he will be joining his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars -- Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner -- for a virtual hangout.

He said the fans can also be a part of the hangout by donating to the All In Challenge, which aims to benefits organisations helping to feed people amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other Hollywood names also participating in this initiative include Madonna, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Evans was nominated for the challenge by his MCU co-star Chris Pratt and he further nominated actors Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter...