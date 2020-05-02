Wentworth Season 8 & 9 no. of episodes revealed, Instagram Live With Katrina Milosevic postponed

We all know Wentworth Season 8 is officially confirmed and we are actually coming close to its release. The viewers in Australia have severely enjoyed Season 7 until the end of July 2019 and now they ardently want to know what can happen in Season 8.

Fans previously must have learnt for us at Wentworth Season 8 will not mark end to the Australian series. Wentworth will have Season 9 and will continue to be on air until 2021. Some earlier said that there are possibilities for the makers to work on Wentworth Season 10. However, the making of Season 10 is yet to be confirmed.

Like Wentworth Season 8, Season 9 had already been renewed. Each season will be consisting of 10 episodes each. With 20 episodes (10 episodes from each – Season 8 and 9) the popular Australian TV drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes.

What's on Netflix earlier notified that Wentworth Season 8 has already commenced its production long before the commencement of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The filming was suspended in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The good news is that the series makers added three new characters along with the returning characters. Foxtel earlier announced the addition of Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes. The interesting part for the eighth season is Zoe Terakes' character, Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character. Reb's struggle as a male inmate in a female prison becomes a major storyline. "I've never seen a cisgender person tell a transgender story 100 per cent believably," Zoe earlier said.

Kate Box will play as Lou Kelly and Jane Hall as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Vivienne Awosoga will be seen as Judy Briant. On the other hand, fans will be excited to learn that Pamela Rabe will return as The Freak.

Here's what Fremantle Director of Scripted and Wentworth Executive Producer, Jo Porter said on Season 8's creation, "Some 12 months after we wrapped series 7 it was more than a little bit exciting to see the gates of Wentworth spring open and reveal not only our beloved cast but some new faces join our incredible ensemble of acting talent. We are all so proud of the calibre of actors this production has always been able to attract – and post the first read through it was clear Kate, Jane and Zoe are already comfortable in the skin of their new roles."

According to IMDb, here's the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 title 'Resurrection' – The prison starts to rebuild after the siege but many of the prisoners and officers struggle to cope with memories. The General Manager deals with Will's mismanagement of the siege.

Wentworth Season 8 is expected to premiere in June this year. The date is yet to be announced.

However, billed as the first 'official fan event dedicated to Wentworth, WentworthCon has been announced to take place in Melbourne between June 13 and 14. Kate Jenkinson, who played Allie Novak, is the first cast member confirmed for the event, which will include panels, audience Q&As and photograph and autograph signing sessions, The Sydney Morning Herald confirmed in March. However, WentworthCon has announced the postponement (via Twitter) the Instagram Live With Katrina Milosevic to a future date.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances out of the control of Wentworth Con, we are forced to reschedule the Instagram Live with Katrina Milosevic to a future date. We sincerely apologize to all who were looking forward to our Live. We were all very excited as well. pic.twitter.com/pl6IvKVfmO — WentworthCon (@WentworthCon) May 2, 2020

