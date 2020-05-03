Patty Jenkins explains why 'Wonder Woman 1984' has two villains

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has made it clear that it wasn't her idea to have two villains in her upcoming movie "Wonder Woman 1984" and says it happened organically. The much-awaited film is a sequel to Jenkins' 2017 blockbuster "Wonder Woman" , starring Gal Gadot as the titular DC superhero.

In the sequel, which will come out in August, Gadot's Wonder Woman will face-off against Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) as well as businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). "It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both (villains)," Jenkins told Total Film in an interview.

"It wasn’t that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics – he serves a very mechanical purpose, often," she added. The filmmaker also explained her decision to cast Wiig opposite Gadot in the sequel.

"It doesn't have to be against expectations, I think it has to be fresh, you know? If it was just a vixen... like, Gal's a model, a full-blown model. If we cast another full-blown model and it's a cat fight? "That felt a little dull, versus a beautiful woman who's totally different - Kristen - who's really funny but a total juxtaposition to Gal. So they have such a different space. I thought that was an interesting way to tell the story," Jenkins said. As for Pascal, the director said the "Narcos" star has done a "fantastic" job with his character.

"Max Lord is a great 'Wonder Woman' character. I love him serving the role he is right now. Pedro Pascal is fantastic at this role. It's like you've never seen him before too," Jenkins added..