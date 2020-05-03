'Parks and Recreation' cast raise USD 2.8 million with COVID-19 charity special

The team of "Parks and Recreation" has raised up to USD 2.8 million for charity with its one-time scripted special episode. The episode, which premiered on NBC on April 30, was watched by 3.67 million viewers and had a rating of 1.4, reported Deadline.

The special raised money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps food banks secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities. All the stars of the sitcom -- Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta -- returned for the Universal TV-produced special.

Some other familiar faces, including Ben Schwartz and Jay Jackson, also came back. The half-hour special saw Pawnee, Indiana's most dedicated public servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), determined to stay connected with her friends and colleagues during a time of social distancing.

Michael Schur, who co-created the show with Greg Daniels, spearheaded the initiative. "Parks and Recreation" ran from 2009 to 2015 on NBC. During the run, the series was nominated for a number of Emmys and Golden Globes. Poehler had won the show’s lone Globe in 2014 for her performance.