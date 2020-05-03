Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:04 IST
Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris

Idir, an Algerian singer who gave voice to the Berber and Kabyle cultures, has died in Paris. He was 70. Saturday's death of the singer, whose real name was Hamid Cheriet, was confirmed on a post on his official Facebook page that read "we regret to announce the passing of our father (to all), Idir. Rest in peace." French media report that he died from pulmonary disease after being hospitalized on Friday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune paid tribute to him on Twitter, saying that "with his passing, Algeria has lost one of its monuments," and referred to him as "an icon of Algerian art." Idir was a national treasure in his native Algeria. Born on October 25, 1949 in Ait Lahcene, near the Kabylie capital of Tizi Ouzou and part of French Algeria at the time, he studied to be a geologist, but his life took a twist in 1973 when he was called up as a last-minute replacement on the radio to sing "A Vava Inouva." It was a lullaby with the "rich oral traditions" of the Berber culture and became a beloved song in the country.

Idir moved to France in 1975, after finishing military service, where he recorded his first album, also titled "A Vava Inouva," and a series of popular North African-style songs in the same decade. The style of his music, with lone vocals and acoustic guitar, championed the sounds of Kabyle music, and as such he was widely considered an ambassador of the Kabyle culture.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 374 to 5428; 28 die in single day

Gujarat on Sunday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths at 28, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 23, taking the overall number of the affected people to 5,428 and fatalities to 290, a Health department official...

Movement of persons not for visiting native places in normal course: MHA to states, UTs

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Sunday issued a clarification on the movement of persons who want to reach their destinations after the government allowed movement of people, labourers, students etc stranded at different places. MHA i...

Lockdown: MCA postpones all matches till May 17

With the nationwide lockdown forthe coronavirus outbreak extended till May 17, the MumbaiCricket Association has further postponed its local matchesMumbai Cricket Association has decided to postponeall its cricket matches which were schedul...

Lockdown: C'garh allows opening of liquor shops from Monday

The Chhattisgarh government has allowed opening of liquor shops in non-restricted areas of the state from Monday, officials said. The excise department has also planned to start home delivery of alcohol at some places to discourage crowding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020