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Antitrust Scrutiny in America's Gridiron: DOJ Targets NFL TV Tactics

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the National Football League for potential anticompetitive practices that might harm consumers. The inquiry, reported by the Wall Street Journal, questions if the NFL's TV broadcasting strategies, including shifting games to pay TV, are violating antitrust laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:56 IST
Antitrust Scrutiny in America's Gridiron: DOJ Targets NFL TV Tactics
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The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into potential anticompetitive behavior by the National Football League, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The investigation, whose scope has not yet been fully disclosed, aims to determine whether the NFL's practices are disadvantaging consumers.

Neither the National Football League nor the U.S. Department of Justice provided immediate comments to Reuters regarding the investigation. This development comes as the Federal Communications Commission reviews the increasing trend of live sports moving to subscription-based and pay TV services, away from traditional broadcast networks.

According to social media reports, the Justice Department is evaluating if the NFL is breaching antitrust laws by transferring TV rights to streaming platforms. The FCC noted that NFL games were broadcast across 10 different services last year, potentially costing consumers upwards of $1,500 to access all games.

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