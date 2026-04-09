Antitrust Scrutiny in America's Gridiron: DOJ Targets NFL TV Tactics

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into potential anticompetitive behavior by the National Football League, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The investigation, whose scope has not yet been fully disclosed, aims to determine whether the NFL's practices are disadvantaging consumers.

Neither the National Football League nor the U.S. Department of Justice provided immediate comments to Reuters regarding the investigation. This development comes as the Federal Communications Commission reviews the increasing trend of live sports moving to subscription-based and pay TV services, away from traditional broadcast networks.

According to social media reports, the Justice Department is evaluating if the NFL is breaching antitrust laws by transferring TV rights to streaming platforms. The FCC noted that NFL games were broadcast across 10 different services last year, potentially costing consumers upwards of $1,500 to access all games.