Salman Khan donates ration to people affected by lockdown due to coronavirus

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday sent out food packets and ration from his Panvel farmhouse to those who have been hit by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 54-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram, in which he is seen loading ration sacks in trucks, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa, and others.

"Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88," Salman captioned the video. The video shows ration being carried in bullock carts, lorries, and mini trucks, with Salman saying "thank you" to the drivers and workers. The "Sultan" star is currently living in his Panvel farmhouse with select family and friends. He had also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Last month in a video message, Salman had urged his fans to stay home and follow the lockdown guidelines.