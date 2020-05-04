Sonam Kapoor's latest series of throwback pictures is winning Instagram

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor plays the game well. The actor who shared a series of her stunning pictures on Monday is the new attraction on Instagram. Talking it to the photo-sharing platform, the 34-year-old actor shared six images from an indoor photoshoot she had earlier shot for.

Not only are the pictures glamourous, but the actor also managed to bring the captions relevant to the current time when everybody is staying indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The first picture among the series, has Kapoor effortlessly lying on a pink coloured furry couch.

For the captions, the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' actor wrote: "Lounging at home like.." Meanwhile, dubbing the second picture as the "Quarantine look 2," the actor looks stunning in golden shimmery attire.

With a middle partied, voluminous hair left open, she is seen sitting on regal throne-like furniture as she strikes the pose. For another Aerial shot picture in the series, where 'Neerja' actor is seen laying on the bed in a beautiful black outfit, she wrote in captions: "Pjs in bed? Not me... "

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media when it comes to sharing throwback pictures. Lately, the 'Delhi-6' actor shared a throwback picture where she is seen in a red velvet lehenga, draped with a sheer yellow dupatta, channeling her inner 'Anaarkali' moment.

For Halloween last year, the actor had dressed up as Anarkali in chains while her husband Anand Ahuja was seen as Salim. Earlier, the 'Neerja' actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared photos from her wedding function.

Giving all her fans the perfect 'Veere Di Wedding' frame, the actor also posted a picture of her girl gang from her wedding functions. (ANI)