Netflix's 'Becoming' tells Michelle Obama's story

"This is totally me, unplugged for the first time", says the former first lady of America, Michelle Obama as she shared a brief teaser of the upcoming Netflix documentary - 'Becoming'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:34 IST
A still from the Netflix documentary 'Becoming' shared by Michelle Obama (Image courtesy: Michelle Obama's Twitter handle) . Image Credit: ANI

"This is totally me, unplugged for the first time", says the former first lady of America, Michelle Obama as she shared a brief teaser of the upcoming Netflix documentary - 'Becoming'. The 56-year-old icon took to Twitter on Monday to share a 'sneak peek' of the forthcoming Netflix film that will chronicle the life chapters of Michelle Obama, right from her childhood to the woman she is today.

"This movie tells my story, from my childhood on the South Side of Chicago to my life today--and it celebrates the powerful stories of the people I met along the way," she tweeted. Showing snippets of her early childhood, Michelle in the voiceover begins by saying: "I am from the South Side of Chicago. That tells you as much about me as you need to know."

"It was a typical working-class community. Some good music, some good barbecue, some good times," she further said in the video. In the shared one-minute and 48-second video, she also explained: "So little of who I am, happened in those eight years. So much of who I was, happened before."

The video further showed her talking about her high school experience, the struggles, and the challenges she overcame. "We cannot afford to wait for the world to be equal, to start feeling seen," she said.

The video further showed snippets of some adorable moments shared by Michelle with her husband and former US President Barack Obama. Quoting her mother's saying, Michelle added: "Michelle and Barack Obama aren't special. There are millions of Michelle and Barack Obamas all over the world."

The documentary 'Becoming' is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 6. (ANI)

