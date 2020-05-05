Nicole Kidman to produce series adaptation of ‘A Good Marriage’

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is set to serve as executive producer on the series adaption of American author Kimberly McCreight’s novel “A Good Marriage”. The series is currently in the works at Amazon, reported Variety. Kidman will executive produce along with Per Saari under her Blossom Films banner. David Farr, who previously created Amazon’s series adaptation of “Hanna”, is attached to write the adaptation. The novel focuses on young lawyer Lizzie, who gets a call for help from an old friend, Zach, accused of murdering his wife. “Zach is the chief suspect in his wife, Amanda’s, murder but there’s no way he could be guilty. The more Lizzie gets into the fancy world of Brooklyn’s Park Slope, the more she realises that things don’t add up. Zach doesn’t know the most basic details of his wife’s past, and Amanda’s friends barely know he exists. "As she tries to find the truth, Lizzie is forced to face the dark secrets of her own marriage,” the synopsis read

The project falls under Blossom Films’ first-look deal at Amazon.