Now You See Me 3: Lionsgate hires Top Gun: Maverick’s writer for penning script

The future of Now You See Me 3 has become certain after a vital announcement made by the Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in favour of its making. Still, fans continue to wonder if the third movie will ever take place.

Fans will be happy to know that Now You See Me 3 is in the gradual process of development. Lionsgate has recently hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for third movie. He was nominated for Oscars for his works on American Hustle.

According to Variety, American Hustle's co-writer, Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane opined.

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," Nathan Kahane added.

Now You See Me 3 continues to maintain its hot seat in fans' minds. Although the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later. The Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen playing a vital role in the upcoming movie.

Now You See Me 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

