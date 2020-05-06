Left Menu
Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures 'best storyline', what more we can see in 3rd movie

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:19 IST
Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie
Frozen 3 will also see Elsa with more special supernatural powers. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / Frozen

When is Frozen 3 going to be released? This is a big question to the Frozen lovers who have been waiting for the last couple of months since Frozen 2 premiered. In other words, the success of Frozen 2 has paved the making of Frozen 3 and Jennifer Lee (the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios) is expecting to turn to story back to the sisters and their future. Read further to know more in details.

Frozen 3's storyline will commence where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

The imminent film is likely to portray showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. The next film Frozen 3 will also do justice with Elsa. She is likely to find interest in the third movie. But that particular or lucky character is yet to be revealed.

Frozen 3 will also see Elsa with more special supernatural powers. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna. It will be back with the whole gang Frozen 3 will further see Elsa with more special supernatural powers. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna.

The success of Frozen 3 is expected to surpass the record gained by Frozen 2. The second movie ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest grossing animated film of all time. If we really want the franchise to create another record in the global box office, we need to wait for a few years.

Jennifer Lee has assured that the third sequel would have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments. As there was a gap of six years between the first and second movie, it is natural for the movie makers to take similar period to make the movie a box office record.

Frozen 3 can't be expected at least before 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

