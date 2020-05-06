Kristin Cavallari gave marriage advice to engaged fan two months before Jay Cutler split: 'Don't do it'

Left Menu
It seems like American TV star Kristin Cavallari possibly alluded to her public split from Jay Cutler some two months before their divorce was announced.

Kristin Cavallari (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It seems like American TV star Kristin Cavallari possibly alluded to her public split from Jay Cutler some two months before their divorce was announced. According to Fox News, in a recently resurfaced video clip, obtained by TMZ -- the former couple was asked for marriage advice from a fan, which awkwardly elicited relationship guidance from Cavallari, at an event that reportedly took place at her Uncommon James jewellery store in February.

The 33-year-old TV star, sitting next to her 'Very Cavallari' co-star husband, said to the inquiring fan, "Don't do it," earning a laugh from Cutler, who filed for divorce from Cavallari last month, citing irreconcilable differences while she pointed to "marital misconduct" in her retort. It was reported earlier this week, that the former pair reached two agreements in their recent divorce filings after Cavallari submitted an emergency response to Cutler's request to block her attempt to purchase a home for herself and their three children.

After claiming that Cutler, was blocking their finance manager from releasing funds for her to purchase a new property--People magazine, citing court documents, reported on Monday that a judge ordered that Cavallari "shall be permitted to use marital funds" to purchase a new property. The former couple reached another agreement that was centred on splitting custody of their three children, sons 7-year-old Camden, 5-year-old Jaxon, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

According to the terms, the kids will remain at the ex-pair's current Nashville residence while Cavallari and Cutler will switch off every other week to stay with their children. The outlet reported that after the close of sale on Cavallari's new residence, only then will the kids "spend time with each parent in their respective residence during said parent's respective parenting time,"

Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in 2013. (ANI)

