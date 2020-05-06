Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List' picked up by Amazon

Chris Pratt-starrer conspiracy thriller series "The Terminal List" has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Antoine Fuqua, best known for "The Equalizer" series and "Training Day" , will direct the series, based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name.

David DiGilio is adapting the book for the show, which marks Pratt's return to television after he featured in shows such as "Parks and Recreation" and "Everwood" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, The story follows Reece (Pratt) who's an entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

"Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him," the plotline of the show read. Pratt and Fuqua previously worked together on 2016's "The Magnificent Seven" , which also featured Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. "The Terminal List" will be produced by MRC TV and Civic Center Media in collaboration with Amazon Studios.

Pratt, Fuqua, and DiGilio will also executive produce the series.