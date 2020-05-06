Left Menu
Deepika Padukone contemplates life without music

As she is spending time at home during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday took out a moment to thank "music" which has been a constant companion for many during the period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:24 IST
Deepika Padukone contemplates life without music
Actor Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As she is spending time at home during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday took out a moment to thank "music" which has been a constant companion for many during the period. The 'Piku' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her piano and penned a caption dedicated to music and describing how life would have been incomplete without it.

"Thank you for the music, the songs I'm(NOT)singing... Thanks for all the joy they're bringing. Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty," she wrote in her caption. "What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music, For giving it to me... #music," her caption further read.

The picture of Padukone's piano also featured her photographs kept on the top of the piano. The 34-year-old actor has been sharing such insights from her daily life ever since the beginning of the lockdown. (ANI)

