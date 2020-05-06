Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:38 IST
Adele shares new picture for birthday, pays tributes to COVID-19 frontliners

Singer Adele returned to social media on Wednesday to thank fans for their wishes on her birthday and give a shout-out to the frontline workers battling it out with the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner, who turned 32 on Tuesday, also shared her photograph showing off her physical transformation, looking trim in a black dress.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," Adele said. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she added.

The is the first post of the singer, who has been inactive on social media, since December 23, 2019. Adele has been teasing the release of new music, which is expected sometime this year. It would be her first album since '25', which released in 2015.

