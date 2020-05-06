COVID-19: Taraji P Henson, Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation collaborate to address mental health needs

Actor Taraji P Henson is teaming up with The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation to help first responders, essential workers, and all those navigating the coronavirus pandemic deal with mental health issues

According to Deadline, the "Empire" star via The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) and TASF by Afeni Shakur, mother of the late multifaceted Tupac have launched the Matching Gift campaign to support free access to mental health therapy. Donations will provide free emergency virtual therapy sessions with trained therapists to address specific needs that will help cope with stress and address trauma due to COVID-19. All funds, up to USD 25,000, raised by TASF will be matched and donated to BLHF

Henson's foundation has also launched the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Support Campaign to raise money for mental health services provided by licensed clinicians in their network to mitigate the stress of cost to access mental health services, which can be a hurdle in the African American community. People with life-changing stressors and anxiety related to the novel virus will be paid the cost for up to five individual sessions on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are committed or exhausted. Besides Henson, Hollywood names such as Demi Lovato and Emma Stone have also engaged in discussions over mental health amid the pandemic.