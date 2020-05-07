Left Menu
The news of the Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday has left the country in shock, already reeling frm coronavirus crisis. Joining other Bollywood stars, actor Ayushmann Khurrana too extended condolences to the affected families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:04 IST
Vizag gas leak: Ayushmann Khurrana extends condolences to victims' kin
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The news of the Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday has left the country in shock, already reeling frm coronavirus crisis. Joining other Bollywood stars, actor Ayushmann Khurrana too extended condolences to the affected families. The 35-year-old took to Twitter to express grief over the deadly incident.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone's safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims. #VizagGasLeak," the 'Bala' actor tweeted. Earlier tin he day, many prominent names from the Bollywood including film director Karan Johar, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, and others express grief over the saddening incident.

Around 800 people have been admitted to the hospital and ten have lost their lives after a styrene gas leaked in RR Venkatapuram village. The mishap took place at the LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning. (ANI)

