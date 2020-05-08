Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome welcome baby girl

"Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, have become parents to a baby girl. A representative of the 31-year-old actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the hit films, shared the news in a statement to People magazine.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time," the spokesperson said. The couple had last month confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Their revelation came days after Groome was photographed with her growing baby bump when she was buying essential supplies with Grint in North London.

Grint and Groome, 28, who is best known for starring in movies such as "London to Brighton" and "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging", have been dating since 2011.