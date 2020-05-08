Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome welcome baby girl

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:11 IST
Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome welcome baby girl
Rupert Grint (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

"Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, have become parents to a baby girl. A representative of the 31-year-old actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the hit films, shared the news in a statement to People magazine.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time," the spokesperson said. The couple had last month confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Their revelation came days after Groome was photographed with her growing baby bump when she was buying essential supplies with Grint in North London.

Grint and Groome, 28, who is best known for starring in movies such as "London to Brighton" and "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging", have been dating since 2011.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

PoK activists support Labour Party leader Kier Starmer's stand on Kashmir

Political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK have supported the renewed stand of Labour Party leader Kier Starmer on Kashmir. The Labour Party leader, while speaking to Friends of India said, Any constitutional issues in India are...

Soccer-Spurs sharpshooter Son completes three-week military training

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min completed a three-week basic military training course in South Korea on Friday and picked up an award as the top performer among 157 trainees, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday. All able-bodied So...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as US, China trade negotiators talk, but bleak job data awaited

Asian shares rose on Friday as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese officials raised hopes that trade tensions were easing, turning the focus away from looming data expected to show the American economy lost the most jobs since the Great D...

Hundreds of migrant workers throng rly station,demand to be sent back home immediately

Hundreds of migrant labourers thronged the Railway station here on Friday after learning that the Karnataka governnment would be operating special trains to their home states and demanded that they be immediately sent back, police said. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020