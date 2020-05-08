‘Hercules’ live-action remake won’t be literal, producers Anthony and Joe Russo

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo say they are huge fans of the original "Hercules" but their live-action take on the 1997 animated classic will not be a scene by scene remake. The directors said music will play an important role in the story but at this point in time, they are not sure whether the film will be a musical or not.

"Both us and our kids are Hercules fanatics. And we had heard that Disney was interested in revisiting it and we're in love with the original. And we made a case as to why we felt we would be right to produce that film and here we are," Anthony told Collider in an interview. Past Disney animations to live-action translations have been faithful to the source be it "The Jungle Book" or "The Beauty and The Beast".

But the director duo wants to introduce something new instead of doing a literal adaptation. Well, I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it's not compelling for us to do a literal translation. "We've already done that with our Marvel films. We don't do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We're going to give you a different story. I think we'll do something that's in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table."