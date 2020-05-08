The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

Keanu Reeves-starring The Matrix 4 is always a highly anticipated movie and fans are ardently waiting for its release. His diehard fans and The Matrix lovers have been waiting for this American sci-fi action movie for a long time. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

Filming for The Matrix 4 started earlier this year in February. The filming commenced under the code name 'Project Ice Cream'. Filming is also set to take place at Babelsberg Studio in Germany, and in Chicago. Fans will be surprised to know that filming in San Francisco caused irritation amongst citizens and city workers after damage was inflicted to buildings and street lights.

Unfortunately, filming for The Matrix 4 was halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the entertainment industry and almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed.

The Matrix 4 is confirmed that all the previous casts including the director Lana Wachowski will return in the movie. John Wicks actor Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian will return in the movie.

Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Warner Bros officially announced The Matrix 4 on August 20, 2019. Lana Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell are working on the script. They had previously collaborated on Sense8 with the Wachowskis, in addition to them directing the film adaptation of his novel Cloud Atlas. In January 2020, Eréndira Ibarra was cast, with Priyanka Chopra entering final negotiations.

That same month, Lambert Wilson, who played The Merovingian in the sequels, revealed he was in negotiations to return, and Hugo Weaving, who starred in the franchise as Agent Smith, announced he would not be reprising his role in the film due to scheduling conflicts. Priyanka Chopra and Wilson's castings were confirmed in February, along with the additions of Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Hollman.

"It's more about the creative concept of some of the choreography and backing them up with stuff. They asked us to help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys," Stahelski added. I'm helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think [David Leitch] is helping out for a sequence," Chad Stahelski told Collider. "It's definitely, from what I know of it, it's incredibly fun. I think if you are a fan of the original trilogy you are gonna love this. Coming back with a vengeance," Chad Stahelski added.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

