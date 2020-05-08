Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may have a female lead by Endgame’s Karen Gillian

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:54 IST
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may have a female lead by Endgame's Karen Gillian
Good news is that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is likely to have a female lead this time. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is always a highly anticipated movie and fans are ardently waiting to know how far the production has reached for it. They have been waiting for the sixth movie for around 3 years.

Is Johnny Depp returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Many fans are curious to know if the 56-years-old actor is returning to the sixth movie. Their curiosity was augmented by a rumour that claimed that Johnny Depp would not reprise his role in the sixth movie. But there is no confirmation on this update.

A petition was launched on Change.org urging Disney to reconsider Johnny Depp's returning to Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The petition has accumulated over 190,000, the figure is close to 200,000.

Thus, we can expect Disney to ensure Johnny Depp's returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 with such a big number in the petition in favour of his returning. However, many are saying that he will have a small cameo in the movie. Nothing official related to it has been revealed. As far as the casting is concerned, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

Good news is that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is likely to have a female lead this time. If reports are to be believed, Karen Gillan will play the role of a character that will lead the plot. However, it is unknown whether the Avengers: Endgame / Infinity War actress Karen Gillan had any formal talks with the studio. But we have the studio is highly interested.

Deadpool authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick signed contracts with Disney for composing the rebooted script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. But both the authors left the task in early phase of 2019. Later (same year), Pirates of the Caribbean author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were brought back as the new writers. The script is said to be flabbergasting under the penmanship of Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

The production work has been halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The pandemic has badly affected the global entertainment industry. Almost all the movie and television projects and we can't comment when the movie will be released.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

