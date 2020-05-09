Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luke Greenfield to direct action-thriller 'We Are Untouchable'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:24 IST
Luke Greenfield to direct action-thriller 'We Are Untouchable'

Luke Greenfield, the director of films such as "The Girl Next Door" and "Something Borrowed" , will helm STXfilms' upcoming movie "We Are Untouchable". The director will also co-write the action-thriller in collaboration with Captain Mauzner, reported Deadline.

The screenplay has been penned by Oritte Bendory and Aaron Feldman with revisions by Michael Diliberti and by Anthony Drazan. The story is about a group of international college grads working in Mexico City at their respective diplomatic embassies. "By day, they’re slaving away as mailroom assistants getting abused by their bosses. But when they find out they have diplomatic immunity — and they can’t get arrested for anything they do — they go wild with it and live out their fantasies. "Soon they’re living double lives in the ultimate wish-fulfillment...until it isn’t. They gradually fall into serious danger when they get entangled with a violent and savage group who extort them for their 'get out of jail free' cards," the official plotline of the movie read.

The project will be produced by Chernin Entertainment..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' coronavirus deaths breach 700

The Philippines health ministry reported on Saturday that coronavirus deaths have reached more than 700.The country recorded eight new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 704, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Infections increas...

UN chief says funding of WHO, humanitarians should not be cut amid COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic requires an unprecedented global response, and reducing the funding of the World Health Organization WHO, is untimely, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a Russian news agency. This remark comes at the backd...

ED attaches Rs 16.38 cr worth of Mumbai AJL asset; names Vora

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has issued a Rs 16.38 crore attachment order against the Congress promoted Associated Journals Limited AJL and its leader Moti Lal Vora in connection with a money-laundering probeIt said the a...

Pakistan eases nationwide lockdown even as coronavirus cases rise

Pakistan on Saturday began easing the month-long lockdown despite a steady rise in the number of the coronavirus cases which rose to 27,474 after health authorities reported a big jump of 1,637 infections and 24 deaths in a single day. Prim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020