Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thought writing a happy pop song wouldn't be very cool: Dua Lipa

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:10 IST
Thought writing a happy pop song wouldn't be very cool: Dua Lipa
Image Credit: Flickr

Singer Dua Lipa says for the longest time she used to feel that happy lyrics won't make for a good song. The 24-year-old singer said while working on her new album, 'Future Nostalgia', she discovered that it's important to be "honest" to create a meaningful song

"This album is a lot happier than the first. For so long, I felt like I could only write music that was sad, or had a sadder meaning behind it.I thought writing a happy pop song wouldn't be very cool. "I had to get out of that mindset and make something that was honest but made me happy. And I think getting out of my comfort zone and talking about very personal things did make me happy," Lipa told GQ magazine. The singer-songwriter said while she finds it "scary" to share her personal experiences, she has started treating her openness as her strength. ''I write very much from personal experiences and sometimes it's scary putting your personal experiences out there but I've learned that I shouldn't be afraid to feel and share my emotions or my vulnerability. That doesn't make me weak. I see it as more of a strength," she said.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Babar Azam recalls special memory on Mother's Day

Pakistan opening batsman Babar Azam, on the occasion of International Mothers Day, on Sunday shared a memory of her mother during his early cricketing days. The 25-year-old recalled the first cricketing bat that her mother bought for him af...

Pope calls for EU solidarity to deal with virus

Pope Francis is calling on leaders of European Union countries to work together to deal with the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemicThe pope noted in his Sunday blessing that 75 years have passed since Europe began ...

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

Mumbai, May 10 PTI Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake c...

Five Air India pilots, two AIESL staff test positive for coronavirus

Five pilots of Air India and two employees of the national carriers engineering services subsidiary AIESL have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians strand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020