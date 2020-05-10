Mother's Day: Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt messages for their mothers

On Mother's Day today, social media is flooded with emotional pictures, gift ideas, and innovative ways of expressing one's love for his mother. Bollywood stars are not to be left behind, as they too took to social media to appreciate the unconditional love poured in by their mothers.

From director Karan Johar to producer Boney Kapoor to actors including Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and more are celebrating the day in their own ways, extending some special words for their moms. Here's how these celebrities wished their mothers and celebrate the spirit of the day!

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture with his mom on Twitter, captioning it as: "Thank you for teaching me every day how to be a mother...I love you so much ..." Producer Boney Kapoor shared a gorgeous throwback picture of his mother in one post and also shared another recent picture with her, which also featured other stars including Anil Kapoor.

"You are our World, Our Universe. You have kept us always blessed with love, affection, and guidance. For me, every day of my life is cherishing and celebrating your endless love, affection and guidance towards us. Love you, Mom," tweeted the 64-year-old director. Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit also shared a then-and-now picture collage picture and wrote: "Words fall short when it comes to describing how much you two mean to me. A mom's job is the hardest in the world and you two have been pros. Thank you for everything."

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a written piece for his mother on Twitter and extended his thankfulness to his mother for believing in him and others. "The sacrifices that you all make can never be re-paid in any manner. For all the endless love, for always taking our worries away - we can just be thankful to you. It's truly said - there's no love like a mother's!" he wrote.

The 'Bala' actor, Bhumi Pednekar, shared a flawless picture of her mother in her youth and wrote:" I got it from my Mumma" Actor Sonakshi Sinha too shared a throwback picture with her mother. In the shared photograph, little Sonakshi is seen sitting on her mom's lap, posing for the camera.

"Happy Mothers Day to the strongest woman I know... every day I find something like you in me, sometimes it freaks me out, but mostly I love it I'll always be your little doll... love you Maa..., "the 32-year-old star tweeted. Other actors such as Randeep Hooda, Kriti Sanon, and Dia Mirza also extended wishes to their mothers with affectionate messages. (ANI)