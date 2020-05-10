Teaser of Salman Khan's 'Tere Bina' song is out now!
Ahead of the official music release, actor Salman Khan on Sunday dropped the teaser of the recently announced music video 'Tere Bina'.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:36 IST
Ahead of the official music release, actor Salman Khan on Sunday dropped the teaser of the recently announced music video 'Tere Bina'. The 32-second clip gives a brief glimpse of the full music video that will be released on Tuesday (May 12).
The 54-year-old star took to Twitter to announce the launch of the teaser with the caption, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother's Day." The music video which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez was shot at Khan's farmhouse.
The teaser shows snippets of the duo sharing some lovey-dovey moments. The song sung by Salman himself was set to tune by Ajay Bhatia while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
On Saturday, the actor had shared a video of him and Jacqueline having a chat with Waluscha de Sousa about nature and trying out new things amid the lockdown. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jacqueline Fernandez
- Waluscha de Sousa