The Last Kingdom Season 5 possibility & plot hinted by Nigel Marchant in live Q&A

The Last Kingdom Season 5 has become one of the most anticipated series and fans are excited that it will be back soon. The series makers and Netflix are currently silent on the making and release of the fifth season, but this can't stop fans from discussing and predicting what they can see. Read further to get the latest updates.

As we said, there is no official word on The Last Kingdom Season 5's possibility. But fans are hopeful mainly after watching the live Q&A session among Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant with RadioTimes.com. You can watch their recorded conversation here.

"I think we're always conscious about bringing in new characters – and there's an awful lot of them within this season – and there's a lot of younger characters coming in. Obviously, we only had 10 episodes and so many hours and so many storylines that we could really push through," Marchant explained while saying there were a lot of new characters in the last season consisting of 10 episodes.

On the possibility of The Last Kingdom Season 5, the executive producer, Nigel Marchant said that "they are hopeful". "We're very hopeful, we'd love to do a Season 5. I think all of us want to tell a story and it's always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it," Niger Marchant said. This could be a good sign that The Last Kingdom Season 5 is coming.

Fans need to wait for a long time as the series makers are unable to work on The Last Kingdom Season 5's filming. The outbreak of Covid-19 has highly affected the global entertainment industry. Almost all the television and movie projects have been postponed or halted resulting in a massive unfathomable loss till date. However, as there was a gap of around 1.5 years between the fourth and fifth seasons, we can expect the fifth season by the end of 2021.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have any official synopsis. But Nigel Marchant said during the conversation, "I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens and also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what's his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together? So, we'd love to carry on."

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

