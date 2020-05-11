Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Last Kingdom Season 5 possibility & plot hinted by Nigel Marchant in live Q&A

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:08 IST
The Last Kingdom Season 5 possibility & plot hinted by Nigel Marchant in live Q&A
Fans are hopeful for The Last Kingdom Season 5 mainly after watching the live Q&A session among Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant with RadioTimes.com. Image Credit: Facebook / RadioTimes

The Last Kingdom Season 5 has become one of the most anticipated series and fans are excited that it will be back soon. The series makers and Netflix are currently silent on the making and release of the fifth season, but this can't stop fans from discussing and predicting what they can see. Read further to get the latest updates.

As we said, there is no official word on The Last Kingdom Season 5's possibility. But fans are hopeful mainly after watching the live Q&A session among Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant with RadioTimes.com. You can watch their recorded conversation here.

"I think we're always conscious about bringing in new characters – and there's an awful lot of them within this season – and there's a lot of younger characters coming in. Obviously, we only had 10 episodes and so many hours and so many storylines that we could really push through," Marchant explained while saying there were a lot of new characters in the last season consisting of 10 episodes.

On the possibility of The Last Kingdom Season 5, the executive producer, Nigel Marchant said that "they are hopeful". "We're very hopeful, we'd love to do a Season 5. I think all of us want to tell a story and it's always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it," Niger Marchant said. This could be a good sign that The Last Kingdom Season 5 is coming.

Fans need to wait for a long time as the series makers are unable to work on The Last Kingdom Season 5's filming. The outbreak of Covid-19 has highly affected the global entertainment industry. Almost all the television and movie projects have been postponed or halted resulting in a massive unfathomable loss till date. However, as there was a gap of around 1.5 years between the fourth and fifth seasons, we can expect the fifth season by the end of 2021.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have any official synopsis. But Nigel Marchant said during the conversation, "I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens and also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what's his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together? So, we'd love to carry on."

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

China says lodged stern representations with New Zealand over Taiwan

China has lodged stern representations with New Zealand for supporting Taiwans entry into the World Health Organization as an observer, urging the country to abide by the so-called One China principle to avoid undermining bilateral relation...

Australian state launches enquiry into Anglo coal mine blast

Australias Queensland on Monday ordered an independent enquiry into an explosion at a coal mine run by Anglo American in the state that last week critically injured five workers. The accident took place 15 months after another Anglo America...

Sport-AFL, NRL clubs in Victoria given green light to resume training

Professional sports clubs in Australias southern state of Victoria will be able to resume training on Wednesday, removing a barrier to the restart of national leagues suspended due to the novel coronavirus.Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews sa...

Audi India launches online sales initiative amid coronavirus pandemic

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday said it has introduced online sales and service initiative in India in order to enable customers book vehicles from their homes as coronavirus pandemic rages on. The company, which considers digitalisat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020