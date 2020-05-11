Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

Updated: 11-05-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:47 IST
Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected to be released in April next year. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is undeniably of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting during the time of lockdown. But we need to wait for a few months as Money Heist Season 4 was on air on April 3, 2020.

Money Heist Season 5 is a highly demanded show as the previous seasons recorded severe viewership ratings. The show focuses on the well-planned robbery carried by the highly professional criminal trained under the professor. Unfortunately, Netflix has not released any official confirmation on the making of fifth season.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected to be released in April next year. Netflix has not provided any hints on the making and release period of the fifth season, but this can't stop fans from speculating what they can see in the upcoming season. You should always remember that the production is currently halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent media conversation, Alba Flores (who plays the role of Nairobi in Money Heist) suggested keeping our tissues close, if the viewers are about to watch the season. According to the creator Alex Pina, this would be most shocking, the one with most commotion out of the four, The Buzz Paper noted.

However, many fans these days are discussing the life risk of Professor that could be a vital storyline in Money Heist Season 5. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. User grenadinsuit took to Reddit in order to point out how the characters can be sorted into certain categories.

"So, I've found a consistent pattern in characters' deaths and suppose it may work that way. Here're connections between characters: Oslo - Helsinki (Darko Peric) - Nairobi / Moscow - Denver (Jaime Lorente) - Stockholm (Esther Acebo) / Professor - Berlin - Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) - Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) / Rio (Miguel Herrán) - Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). The idea is... I believe there'll be only one alive character in each 'connection' by the end of the series," they wrote.

Following are the cast included in Money Heist season 5 – Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira, Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa, Paco Tous as Agustín Ramos, Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina, Miguel Herrán as Aníbal Cortés, Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide, ltziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo and Jaime Lorente as Daniel / Ricardo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official trailer. It is expected to be released in April 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the drama television series.

