Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streaming platforms are liberating, says Manoj Bajpayee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:48 IST
Streaming platforms are liberating, says Manoj Bajpayee
File photo Image Credit: (Wikimedia Commons)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says it is always material over the platform for him, but the rise of OTT space in India has opened up new avenues for creative people to expand their horizons. The actor, who was recently seen in Netflix film "Mrs. Serial Killer" and tasted success with the web series "The Family Man" on Amazon Prime Video, said if the content is good he is open to more work on streaming platforms.

"I always maintain that it's never about the platform. It's about the content that excites you. And definitely OTT is far more expansive and massive and immediate. "It's like theatre, drama - between you and the audience where there is a direct connection between each of these two entities. I'm open to doing more and more work if the content is good and if it is OTT, so be it," the actor told PTI. With the country currently under lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the demand for digital platforms has seen a rise, a much-needed fillip, according to Bajpayee.

"This is a liberating space, it's a space which is quite open for all if you have the potential. If you call yourself a creative mind, this is the place where you can come and experiment and execute, and it's all up to you. I mean there is no box office to judge you. There is no reviewer whose five stars or four stars are going to stop you. "I've had my experience with 'The Family Man', which has gone international. A few months back, I was in Australia and, the Australians have started recognizing me. So it has really expanded the viewer space for all of us. If the content is good - you will go places," he said.

In his latest digital outing, "Mrs. Serial Killer", Bajpayee features opposite actor Jacqueline Fernandes. He said while working on the project he came to know about the spiritual side of Jacqueline. "Nobody knows this aspect of Jacqueline - deep in her heart she is a very spiritual person and it was wonderful to work with her and I know this friendship is going to go very far," Jacqueline said working with Bajpayee was a memorable experience and he was a constant support throughout the making of the film, directed by Shirish Kunder. "It was extremely daunting at first, but at the same time, I was like that's so cool… I had these two conflicting viewpoints about working with him but it turned out to be such a great experience for me because he was such great support throughout this journey of mine which is again, quite a new one for me. "So I couldn't have thought of someone better to have by my side and it was great," she said. The project marks Jacqueline's first digital effort and the actor said it was a great opportunity as Netflix caters to a huge, global audience. "I'm a huge fan of Netflix. I'm a huge consumer. It was like a huge bonus for me when I heard Netflix was on board… You're talking about a platform which caters to like 190 countries, that's a lot. Your film will be watched globally. It's definitely a very strong force in what's happening in cinema right now," she said. "Mr. Serial Killer" premiered on Netflix on May 1.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

BA-owner IAG not in a position where it needs UK bailout - CEO

British Airways owner IAG is not in a position where it has to ask for a specific bailout from the government to see it through the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive said on Monday.Britains government has said stricken airlines shou...

South Korea scrambles to contain nightclub coronavirus outbreak

South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, searching for thousands of people who may have been infected in a cluster of cases linked to nightclubs and bars in the capital Seoul.South Korea has been lau...

Soccer-Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup

Burundis domestic season is to resume on May 21, more than a month after Africas last remaining football competition was suspended to allow political rallies to be held in stadia ahead of general elections, authorities have confirmed. While...

Passenger movements at railway station to be permitted only on confirmed e-ticket

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has issued Standard Operating Protocol SOP to facilitate the movement of persons by train.Movement of passengers to fro and entry at the railway station would be permitted only on the confirmed e-ticket. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020