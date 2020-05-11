Streaming platforms are liberating, says Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says it is always material over the platform for him, but the rise of OTT space in India has opened up new avenues for creative people to expand their horizons. The actor, who was recently seen in Netflix film "Mrs. Serial Killer" and tasted success with the web series "The Family Man" on Amazon Prime Video, said if the content is good he is open to more work on streaming platforms.

"I always maintain that it's never about the platform. It's about the content that excites you. And definitely OTT is far more expansive and massive and immediate. "It's like theatre, drama - between you and the audience where there is a direct connection between each of these two entities. I'm open to doing more and more work if the content is good and if it is OTT, so be it," the actor told PTI. With the country currently under lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the demand for digital platforms has seen a rise, a much-needed fillip, according to Bajpayee.

"This is a liberating space, it's a space which is quite open for all if you have the potential. If you call yourself a creative mind, this is the place where you can come and experiment and execute, and it's all up to you. I mean there is no box office to judge you. There is no reviewer whose five stars or four stars are going to stop you. "I've had my experience with 'The Family Man', which has gone international. A few months back, I was in Australia and, the Australians have started recognizing me. So it has really expanded the viewer space for all of us. If the content is good - you will go places," he said.

In his latest digital outing, "Mrs. Serial Killer", Bajpayee features opposite actor Jacqueline Fernandes. He said while working on the project he came to know about the spiritual side of Jacqueline. "Nobody knows this aspect of Jacqueline - deep in her heart she is a very spiritual person and it was wonderful to work with her and I know this friendship is going to go very far," Jacqueline said working with Bajpayee was a memorable experience and he was a constant support throughout the making of the film, directed by Shirish Kunder. "It was extremely daunting at first, but at the same time, I was like that's so cool… I had these two conflicting viewpoints about working with him but it turned out to be such a great experience for me because he was such great support throughout this journey of mine which is again, quite a new one for me. "So I couldn't have thought of someone better to have by my side and it was great," she said. The project marks Jacqueline's first digital effort and the actor said it was a great opportunity as Netflix caters to a huge, global audience. "I'm a huge fan of Netflix. I'm a huge consumer. It was like a huge bonus for me when I heard Netflix was on board… You're talking about a platform which caters to like 190 countries, that's a lot. Your film will be watched globally. It's definitely a very strong force in what's happening in cinema right now," she said. "Mr. Serial Killer" premiered on Netflix on May 1.