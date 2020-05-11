Jamie Dornan's makeover time with his daughters took a hilarious turn

It seems like Irish actor Jamie Dornan's dress-up time with his daughters did not go as planned. According to E!News, the '50 Shades of Grey' star' gave fans a look at the hilarious makeover that his daughters 6-year-old Dulcie and 4-year-old Elva, gave their famous dad on Sunday, over Instagram.

In the picture, the 38-year-old star was seen donning a red dress over his jeans and a pair of high heels. Giving the camera an unimpressed look, the actor can be seen he showing off his transformation. He also sported a messy blue wig, which his daughters fastened into pigtails using red ribbons, to complete the look. Dornan captioned the picture as "Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She's sweet."

The Irish star's celeb pals were quick to praise his daughters' work in the post. Sam Claflin commented, "Made my Sunday," followed by Helena Christensen, who pointed out the way that his ill-fitting dress accentuated his figure: "Great boobs!"

Joining in on the fun, Armie Hammer wrote, "'Dressing up with my daughters' = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce bitch." Dornan replied, "[wife] Millie [Warner] has big feet!" The 'A Private War' star's post came one month after the Dornan rejoined Instagram. He shared a picture of himself covered in blue paint on April 3, writing, "Self-isolation made me do it." (ANI)